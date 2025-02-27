'Staffed up and ready to roll': Businesses prep for True/False, wrestling fans

Waves of film buffs and wrestling fans will head to Columbia this weekend for both the True/False Film Fest and the state high school wrestling championships.

Restaurants and hotels are preparing to serve the crowds by coordinating with employees and making sure they have the resources.

“We’re staffed up and ready to roll,” said Paul Huesgen, general manager at Flat Branch Pub & Brewing.

Each year, True/False draws thousands of filmgoers, directors and others from around the world. But this weekend will be the first time it takes place simultaneously with the Missouri State High School Activities Association State Wresting Championships.

Typically, there’s between 20,000 and 25,000 in ticketed attendance over the wrestling weekend, said Megan McConachie, communications and outreach supervisor for the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

McConachie estimates the festival and championship combined will earn the city $4 million to $5 million in revenue. Columbia businesses view the tourism brought by big events as a good thing.

“People are spending money in our gas stations, in our mom-and-pop shops, in our local restaurants and all of that,” said Jared Klarfeld, director of sales for two local hotels. “They’re supplying hours to our labor force here, they’re spending tax dollars here.”

Some hotels have planned for months. Klarfeld works at the Broadway Hotel and The Hampton Inn and Suites Columbia, and said they start preparing when the event dates are released — which can be almost a year in advance.

“We plan accordingly to make sure that we have enough food on hand, to make sure we have enough housekeepers and just to ensure that we have enough front of house staff to ensure that our guests are taken care of,” Klarfeld said.

At Flat Branch, Huesgen is optimistic about the busy weekend. Staffers are capable of handling the crowds because they stay prepared to be busy and have a waitlist every weekend, he said.

“We’ve got a pretty sharp crew that we’ve built over the last few years,” Huesgen said. “If you’re always expecting to be really busy, it’ll just be another day.”

McConachie views the increased economic activity as beneficial for residents.

“The quality of life that we get to enjoy here year-round is really bolstered by having these big events here in Columbia,” McConachie said.