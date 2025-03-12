Bill threatens MU's exclusive authority to grant doctoral degrees

A bill that would allow public universities other than the University of Missouri to confer certain graduate degrees passed out of the Senate education committee Tuesday despite misgivings of the committee chair.

Current law deems the University of Missouri System, which has four campuses, the state’s only “public research university.” Among public universities, UM System schools alone can grant doctor of philosophy degrees or professional degrees, such as those in dentistry, law or medicine. Missouri’s other public universities can partner with the University of Missouri to offer degree programs.

“Missouri has the most restrictive statute in the nation when it comes to the issuance of engineering degrees or research doctorates,” John Hutchinson, a higher education consultant, said at the hearing.

The bill’s supporters, including Missouri State University President Richard Williams, argue stripping MU’s special privilege will allow other public universities to expand graduate programs without authorization from MU.

“This is relieving restrictions so we can all be nimble,” Williams said. He added that Missouri State University has no plans to start a medical school or become a major research institution.

Critics fear the bill could lead to tuition increases. Others argue it could increase public spending.

“I think as it’s written, it’s a terrible bill because it would be a massive cost,” Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, education committee chair, said in an interview.

Brattin noted that other universities would have to invest significant money to build out advanced degree programs similar to those offered at MU.

“So that’s why I’m like, this isn’t free market — this is taxpayers having to build up all that infrastructure,” he said.

Jim Spain, MU’s vice provost for undergraduate studies, was among those who spoke against the proposed change. During the hearing Tuesday, Brattin nodded his head as Spain explained his opposition.

“There’s been a fair bit of discussion this morning about workforce development,” Spain said at the hearing. “The greatest workforce development need is at the community college and the four-year degree level, not at the Ph.D. level.”

Supporters argue the bill does not authorize additional funding, just the ability for other universities to offer degrees.

The measure heads to the Senate floor next, then must pass the House. Brattin apprehensively brought the bill up for a vote in committee, saying he expects it to be amended.

“It’s supposedly going to be a completely different bill,” he said in an interview after the hearing.

This year’s bill sponsor, Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, introduced a similar measure last year. That bill made it out of a committee but never to the Senate floor.