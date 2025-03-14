Schools and food banks losing federal funding for local food from farmers

Schools and food banks are losing federal funding that would have helped them buy local food from farmers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cancelled two programs which would have provided more than$19 million in Missouri this year.

The funding helped schools include fresh and local produce in their cafeterias. Alexis Bylander of the Food Research and Action Center says that could hurt kids who rely on school lunches for nutrition.

“Right now, families and school food service departments are dealing with rising prices and uncertain economic times, and this was just a devastating time to gut programs that help get good quality local food to children," says Bylander.

Bylander is also worried about additional cuts to school meal and nutrition programs.

