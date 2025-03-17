© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri prison nursery program welcomes first baby

KBIA | By Siobhan Harms, KOMU 8
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA

VANDALIA — Missouri’s first prison nursery program welcomed its first baby.

Dawson, born earlier this week at University Hospital in Columbia, is the first infant to join the new program at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia.

His mother, Dallas Strunk, said both she and Dawson are doing well.

Previously, pregnant inmates in Missouri were separated from their newborns soon after birth. Now, under the new program, eligible incarcerated mothers can care for and bond with their babies for up to 18 months.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, the women in the program will receive support in caring for their child, reentry services and learning opportunities geared toward reducing recidivism.

Nine other states — California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Washington and West Virginia — also have correctional nursery center programs.
Tags
Missouri News missouri governmentDepartment of Correctionshealth care
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content