Nationwide Schneider Electric expansion includes upgrades to Columbia plant

KBIA | By KOMU 8
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:09 AM CDT
A close up of a sign reading "Schneider Electric" on a building. The lettering if gray and the background siding of the building is light pink.
KOMU 8

A manufacturer of industrial circuit breakers announced Tuesday that it will expand its Columbia plant as part of a broader investment in facilities across the county.

Schneider Electric will expand its current plant in Columbia with additional space to expand production of molded case circuit breakers and air circuit breakers, according to a news release.

The company plans to invest more than $700 million in expansions across the nation, a move to support digitalization, automation and manufacturing demand in the energy and AI sectors.

Schneider Electric's expansion of the Columbia facility hopes to increase production.

The nationwide expansion hopes to create over 1,000 new jobs.

The jobs at Schneider Electric all pay $24.41 hourly and only require a high school diploma, according to past KOMU 8 reporting.

The company in January asked Columbia stakeholders to approve a Chapter 100 bond project, which would give Schneider Electric certain tax exemptions to expand its facility.
