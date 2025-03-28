Columbia gas prices on the rise

You may have noticed some higher prices at the pumps, but experts say a rise in gas prices this time of year is not out of the ordinary.

The average gas price across the state is $2.91, up 10 cents compared to this day last week. Drivers in Columbia are paying the most on average in the state at $3.02 per gallon, according to a news release from AAA.

The average price in Jefferson City is $2.98.

In a news release from AAA, the company says the increase comes as a result of multiple factors, including the overall production of gasoline decreasing.

"Drivers will typically see gas prices start to increase this time of year as gasoline demand picks up and gas producers switch over to more expensive summer blend fuel" said Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson.

Despite the increase, the average gas price today is 36 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year, according to AAA.