Applications open Tuesday for the Boone County senior tax relief program

Applications will open Tuesday for the Boone County Senior Real Estate Tax Relief Program. Eligible Boone County taxpayers age 62 and older can apply until the end of business day on June 30.

The application is open for qualified individuals who did not apply last year.

The relief program was established in response to legislation from the Missouri General Assembly and voter approval of Boone County Proposition 1 on April 3, 2024.

The purpose of the program is to help fixed-income seniors keep their homes in an inflating market by freezing their property taxes. Participants’ taxes will stay the same even as property values increase.

According to previous Missourian reporting, over 8,500 residents submitted applications last year.

To qualify for the relief program, residents must be 62 years of age or older before Jan. 1. The applicant must also own or have legal interest in their primary residence or property, as well as be liable for its property tax payment.

In early March, taxpayers who were approved for the program last year received renewal applications. These are also due by the end of the day June 30. The renewal application does not have to be notarized, but is required in order to remain in the tax relief program.

Applications can be found either online at www.ShowMeBoone.com or in-person at the Boone County Collector of Revenue’s Office, which is located on the first floor of the Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.

Paper applications can be submitted by mail or hand delivered to the collector’s office, 801 E. Walnut St., Room 118.

All new applications must be notarized and submitted with the required supporting documents. Public notaries will be generally available on the first floor of the Boone County Government Center and can assist with the notarizing process. Other notary services can also be found at most banks, credit unions or local libraries.

After submission, applicants can expect to wait up to 30 days for application review and notification of approval or denial.