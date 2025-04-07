Missouri Task Force 1 returns from flooding rescue missions

Since its deployment to southeastern Missouri on Thursday, Missouri Task Force 1 has assisted authorities in several flood-related rescue missions and returned home Sunday.

MOTF-1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District created to assist local emergency agencies facing a disaster response. A total of 48 members and two K-9 units were deployed Thursday in response to flash flooding from storms that struck parts of the Midwest and southern United States.

The team was deployed as a Type 3 task force, meaning 35 personnel, 10 ground support personnel, over 100,000 pounds of equipment and two live-find K-9 units were sent to assist local authorities.

The Disaster Situation Awareness and Reconnaissance team, a specialized unit within the task force, was also deployed. This team specializes in wide-area search and rescue, disaster mapping and real-time situational oversight.

Saturday night, MOTF-1 responded to two separate water rescue missions, according to a Fire District news release.

The first occurred in Ripley County around 9:30 p.m. when a woman was left stranded at her home due to rising floodwaters during a medical emergency. MOTF-1 launched two rescue boats and transported the patient to a waiting ambulance.

The second rescue call came in around 1:30 a.m. in Butler County for two men trapped in their vehicle in floodwaters.

The task force deployed a high-water vehicle to reach them, but became stuck while attempting to return. Two additional boats were launched and successfully brought everyone to safety. The team remained on scene until the high-water vehicle was recovered and all personnel were out of danger.

The team departed its base in Poplar Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Sunday and arrived at the Fire District's headquarters around 2:30 p.m.

