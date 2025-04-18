© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Four Climate Centers shut down across the Midwest, Plains and South

KBIA | By Héctor Alejandro Arzate, Harvest Public Media
Published April 18, 2025 at 7:40 AM CDT

Four out of the six regional climate centers in the United States shut down Thursday due to a lapse of federal funding.

That includes the centers in the Midwest, High Plains, and South covering 21 states, including Missouri.

They’re responsible for collecting climate information for drought monitoring, as well as sharing online weather tracking tools that many in the agriculture and construction industries depend on.

Director John Nielson-Gammon of the Southern region — which includes Texas and Oklahoma — says businesses and customers might start to see financial impacts trickle down without these resources.

“Ultimately it ends up affecting people's checkbooks with higher prices for goods and services," Nielsen-Gammon says.

Nielsen-Gammon says additional contract reviews in Washington D.C. led to the loss of funding, but he’s hopeful they’ll be eventually approved.
Missouri News
Harvest Public Media
Global demand for food and fuel is rising, and the push and pull for resources has serious ramifications for our country’s economic recovery and prosperity. Today’s emerging agenda for agriculture is headlined by energy and climate change, food safety, biofuels, animal production and welfare, human health, water quality, and local food systems. By examining these local, regional and national issues and their implications, Harvest Public Media seeks to create a rich multimedia resource devoted to food, fuel and field.
See stories by Harvest Public Media