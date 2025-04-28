Trump administration proposes possible federal funding cuts to Head Start program

Head Start programs across Missouri could be at risk for closure if leaked budget plans from the Trump administration are passed.

Head Start is an early childhood education program that provides support to children from low-income families.

"It's just a really critical program, especially for families who just don't have another option," Casey Hanson, deputy director of Kids Win Missouri, said.

The Trump administration is looking for Congress to entirely eliminate the funding for Head Start from the 2026 fiscal year budget.

The elimination of this funding would affect nearly 15,000 children across the state and more than 600 families in mid-Missouri, according to Head Start data.

Without those funds, Head Start programs would either be forced to shut their doors or look to the state for support.

"Those funds directly fund the operations that you're seeing here today, so this would go away if those funds stop coming," Darin Preis, executive director of Central Missouri Community Action, said.

The impact could also be felt outside the classroom. If child care is no longer provided to these families, effects could be felt in the workforce.

"I'll tell you, I think probably the biggest impact would be for employers," Preis said. "If they don't have access to high quality child care, then they're going to struggle with their employment."

Without federal funding, Head Start may turn to the states for funding. Gov. Mike Kehoe has discussed the possibility of using the state's budget surplus to keep the programs afloat.

"I do know Gov. Kehoe has publicly stated that that is one of the reasons that we have such a robust budget surplus and that he is considering using it to help continue to fund that program," said State Rep. Kathy Steinhoff, D-Columbia.

It will now be up to Congress to decide whether this funding remains in the budget.