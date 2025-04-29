Two federal agencies in Columbia are losing their offices

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service office in Columbia is scheduled to lose its lease at the end of August, and the office building at 101 Park De Ville is already on the marketfor $5.5 million.

Dozens of employees could lose their jobs or be forced to relocate if the agency doesn’t persuade the federal government to keep the office running, said Robert Jacobson, an adjunct professor with the University of Missouri School of Natural Resources who worked with the service.

Another office on the government’s lease termination list holds the Missouri Natural Resources Conservation Service, which provides consultation and funding to farmers who want to establish conservation practices on their land.

If that office shuts down, farmers would lose the largest funding source for adopting conservation practices, said Ryan Britt, a farmer and former president of the Missouri Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts board of directors.

The local offices are on a list prepared by the federal government’s Department of Government Efficiency. More than 40 other Fish and Wildlife Service facilities across the country have also been targeted for lease termination.

It remains unclear what would happen to the agencies and their employees since no clear instructions or final decisions have been provided by the government, both Jacobson and Britt said.

The atmosphere of growing uncertainty leaves local employees unsure whether they will have jobs in Columbia by the end of this year.

“Right now, I think the issue is that nobody knows (what comes next), and that’s what’s creating a lot of the anxiety among these federal employees,” Jacobson said.

According to the termination list, the lease for Conservation Service office in Columbia costs $813,748 annually. Terminating this lease is projected to save the federal government $2.3 million, according to DOGE.

“Our lease for our current location is on the list of contracts that DOGE is planning on canceling,” said Bill Haworth, executive assistant to the state conservationist at the agency.

The lease for the Fish and Wildlife office in Columbia costs $265,088 per year, and terminating it could save $854,819.

Intent to appeal

The Fish and Wildlife Service is appealing the government’s decision to terminate its lease, said Tim Backus, administrative assistant for the office.

The primary goal of the service is to manage and protect aquatic and other wildlife across the country. These activities range from determining impact of construction projects on local species to helping fight invasive species.

The programs include mitigating the effects of invasive carp fish and working with other endangered species like mussels and bats, Jacobson said.

One of the missions has been to preserve the endangered pallid sturgeon, a vital piece of the aquatic food chain that contributes to the health and stability of rivers and streams.

The sturgeon’s numbers have dropped dramatically, and in 1990, it became the first fish species in the Missouri River to be declared endangered.

The river is about one-third as wide as it used to be, Jacobson said, and the changes in Missouri river have affected the sturgeon’s lifecycle, especially its ability to spawn.

The scientists at Columbia’s Fish and Wildlife Service are helping the sturgeon with artificial hatcheries and ongoing observations of its habitat.

“The existing data now shows that the population has been increasing. Most of that is because of the hatchery program,” Jacobson said.

It is critical to maintain this program for another 30 to 50 years to observe its full effect, he added.

Shutting down the local Natural Resources Conservation office could also impede local conservation efforts, as well as hurt farmers and ranchers’ ability to make their operations sustainable.

The Missouri branch of USDA’s conservation service is just one of the sources that local farmers can turn to if they want to improve the soil, attract pollinators, manage pests and reduce costs.

The service also helps farmers to mitigate the effects of droughts, large rainfall events and other extreme weather events, Britt said. Because of climate change and other human-caused factors, these events are hitting Missouri with increasing frequency.

If the office does shut down, “there definitely would be some hardship for both the local producer and for those conservation district offices,” he said.

The federal government has already introduced changes that have caused these federal employees to rethink their professional future.

“I know that there have been employees leaving NRCS already because of the opportunities that have been presented to them or because of the fear or risk of not having a job,” Britt said.

An uncertain future

Uncertainty around the federal lease termination policy, which has not been finalized, prevents employees from making definite plans.

“I’ve heard that they don’t have any instructions about what to do after August,” Jacobson said. “What’s going to happen to those people? Are they supposed to go somewhere else?”

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife office, the intention is to continue fulfilling its responsibilities to communities and partners.

The agency is working with General Services Administration to keep facilities running or creating alternatives, while also adhering to government efficiency policies. The process is ongoing and the agency intends to provide updates on this situation as soon as they are available.

“I just hope that the cuts being made are precision cuts and not just drastic change fall cuts. Scalpel cuts that are targeted to improve agencies abilities to serve the farmer,” Britt said.

“And we need to be very careful that by making big cuts, we don’t hurt the people that are really trying to feed the world.”

