Missouri Senate committee advances reinstating statewide abortion ban

Reinstating a statewide abortion ban is possibly one vote away from going before voters.

Members of the Senate Families, Seniors and Health committee voted 4-2 on party lines on Wednesday to advance a resolution on the ban.

The passage of the resolution, HJR 73, came after almost two hours of testimony from the public. Testimony was ultimately cut off due to the committee having a hard deadline.

The resolution, which would need voter approval, effectively reinstates Missouri's prior abortion ban, with some exceptions.

Under the proposed resolution, abortion would not be permitted, except in instances of rape, incest or medical emergencies.

In the cases of rape or incest, abortion access would be limited to before the 12-week mark.

The resolution could ultimately overturn Amendment 3, which Missouri voters passed in November with 51.6% of the vote.

Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, introduced the resolution to the committee. He said the resolution provides Missouri voters with "better options at the ballot box."

"HJR 73 is not about perfection. It's about doing what we can to present voters with a viable option that isn't hidden behind slick marketing campaigns," Seitz said.

Republicans have repeatedly claimed Missourians did not know what they were voting for regarding Amendment 3 as a reason for presenting a new proposed amendment.

Regarding the exceptions for rape, Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, criticized the 12-week deadline.

"Representative, you are forcing that survivor to come forward very early. And again, I just said that it's one of the most under-reported crimes," Nurrenbern said.

In addition to the abortion language, the proposed amendment also would place in the constitution a ban on transgender youth accessing gender-affirming healthcare.

Such a ban is already within state statute.

The resolution now goes to the Senate floor. If Senators pass the resolution without changing it, it would then appear before voters.

Currently, the ballot language reads:

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

• Guarantee access to care for medical emergencies, ectopic pregnancies, and miscarriages;

• Ensure women's safety during abortions;

• Ensure parental consent for minors;

• Allow abortions for medical emergencies, fetal anomalies, rape, and incest;

• Require physicians to provide medically accurate information; and

• Protect children from gender transition?"

Senate Democrats, who have already spoken against the resolution, are likely to oppose the resolution on the floor.



