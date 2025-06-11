Anthem and Boone Health sign new four-year deal

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Boone Health announced a new four-year contract agreement Wednesday.

The agreement will continue in-network access to Boone Health’s hospitals, clinics and providers for all Anthem members, including those enrolled in employer-sponsored and Medicare Advantage health plans.

“We are pleased to continue our strong partnership with Boone Health, which consistently delivers exceptional care and earns the highest quality scores in the region from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),” said Stephanie Vojicic, president of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Missouri. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to affordability, access, and advancing health outcomes for the people we serve across mid-Missouri.”

The two companies say this deal solidifies their long-standing relationship, providing stability and peace of mind to thousands of Anthem members across mid-Missouri who rely on Boone Health.

Anthem members with questions about their coverage or provider options can call the Member Services number on the back of their ID card or visit anthem.com.

The announcement comes just over two months after Anthem went out of network with MU Health Care.