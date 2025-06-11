© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Anthem and Boone Health sign new four-year deal

KBIA | By Shalyn Person, KOMU 8
Published June 11, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT
The Boone Health Nifong Medical Plaza Building is pictured on a sunny day. There is a tree in front of the building, and several signs that say "Boone Health Nifong Medical Plaza"
Anna Spidel
/
KBIA
Boone Health's Nifong Medical Plaza building (pictured above) is an outpatient primary care branch of Boone Health located at the corner of Nifong Blvd. and Forum Blvd. in South Columbia.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Boone Health announced a new four-year contract agreement Wednesday.

The agreement will continue in-network access to Boone Health’s hospitals, clinics and providers for all Anthem members, including those enrolled in employer-sponsored and Medicare Advantage health plans.

“We are pleased to continue our strong partnership with Boone Health, which consistently delivers exceptional care and earns the highest quality scores in the region from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),” said Stephanie Vojicic, president of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Missouri. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to affordability, access, and advancing health outcomes for the people we serve across mid-Missouri.”

The two companies say this deal solidifies their long-standing relationship, providing stability and peace of mind to thousands of Anthem members across mid-Missouri who rely on Boone Health.
Anthem members with questions about their coverage or provider options can call the Member Services number on the back of their ID card or visit anthem.com.

The announcement comes just over two months after Anthem went out of network with MU Health Care.
Missouri News Anthem Healthcareheatlh insuranceuniversity of missouri columbia
