State provides tax relief in areas hit by severe weather

The Missouri Department of Revenue announced on Thursday that it will grant tax extensions to assist individuals and businesses in Missouri affected by recent weather-related disasters.

According to a department news release, it will specifically follow parameters outlined by the IRS in connection with the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The declaration permits the IRS to postpone specific tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in a disaster area.

Eligible counties

There are 25 Missouri counties included in the disaster area: Bollinger, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, St. Louis, Stoddard, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

Taxpayers in these designated areas facing tax deadlines that fall between March 14 and Nov. 3 will be granted additional time to file their taxes. This extension ends on Nov. 3, according to the news release.

What the extension applies to:



Individual income tax returns and payments that are normally due on April 15.

Estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, June 15 and Sept. 15.

Calendar-year partnerships and S corporation returns usually due on March 17.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments previously due on April 15.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns usually due on April 30, July 31, and Oct. 31.

Missouri does not automatically apply these extensions and the customer will need to file Form MO-60 or Form MO-7004 (Application for Extension of Time to File) and write "disaster extension to November 3, 2025" on the form and at the top of the return when filing.

According to the news release, customers who file their returns electronically will need to contact the Revenue Department to request the extension at Income@dor.mo.gov.