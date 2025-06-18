Harmful algal blooms are on the rise, Missouri State Parks warns

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's summer heat is fueling the rise of harmful algal blooms in state park waters, and officials are urging people to stay alert.

Large growths of algae are called algal blooms. Blooms occur when weather conditions and an overabundance of nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, in water create the perfect environment for rapid growth.

Missouri State Parks recently shared a Facebook post alerting the public that harmful algal blooms are increasingly appearing.

"If the water has that green slime look, it could be a warning," the Facebook post reads. "The toxins it produces are dangerous to people, pets and livestock."

Because these growths of algae and bacteria can present a variety of public and environmental health concerns, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to be on alert.

If water looks discolored, streaky, or slimy, do not swim, drink or let your pets near it.

If you or your pet shows symptoms after coming in contact with suspect water, such as skin irritation, stomach issues or trouble breathing, DNR encourages people to seek medical attention immediately.

You can also contact the 24/7 national Poison Help line at 800-222-1222. Be sure to notify assisting medical personnel that you may have been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, and provide a detailed description of your symptoms.