MU military expert: Missourians should not worry about threat to Whiteman Air Force Base

Although some Missouri residents are concerned about a safety threat to the Whiteman Air Force Base area, one University of Missouri military expert says there is no reason for Missourians to panic.

Whiteman Air Force Base is the only U.S. military unit that operates the B-2 bombers. They are the only aircraft capable of dropping the bombs used in the attacks.

The base is located west of Sedalia. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth repeatedly mentioned the Missouri location of the base while speaking to the press on Saturday, leaving some worried about possible retaliation on the state.

However Stephen Quackenbush, a MU defense and strategic studies professor, says residents should not worry too much.

“That would be an important target, but I don’t think that Iran has a realistic means of targeting Whiteman,” Quackenbush said. “You know, some kind of terrorist attack would be the means, but you know, they (Whiteman) have security forces that should be able to deal with the threat.”

Quackenbush also said concerned citizens should not be worried about these strikes leading to World War III, though Iran did respond to the United State’s attack by launching missiles on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday.

“Iran felt like they needed to respond in some way and this allows them to share with their domestic audience, 'See we struck back.' I think that they don't have much ability to strike back much more,” Quackenbush said.

The professor also said he does not anticipate the U.S. will send more B-2 bombers from Whiteman to Iran. However, there is a chance they could be used as decoys.

The B-2 bombers used in Saturday’s attack are especially noteworthy because they were the longest flight made by the planes since 2001, when they dropped bombs on Afghanistan. The planes flew directly from Missouri to Iran, refilling gas in mid-air.

The B-2 bombers landed back in Missouri on Sunday afternoon.

“The professionalism of the B-2 crews, and Missouri plays an important role in that. And I think that’s something Missourians can be proud of,” Quackenbush said.