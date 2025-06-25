MU says new AI-assisted model can enhance MRI heart scans

University of Missouri School of Medicine and the School of Engineering have developed an AI-assisted model for MRI heart scans.

The AI-assisted model, TagGen, can take low-quality images and make them into high-quality images, as well as cut down on scan times by about 90%, according to a news release from the university.

On average, a cardiac MRI scan can take anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes. According to a news release, these scans are incredibly important to make sure the heart is working correctly and that there are no problems. However, movement can cause the images to worsen in quality.

University of Missouri School of Medicine MRI heart scan taken with and without TagGen.

“If you have a blurry image, you have very few ways to recover the fine details or quality of the image,” said Changyu Sun, the lead researcher. “The sharpness reveals very important information for the clinical diagnosis, like if there’s abnormal movement or any dysfunction.”

Better quality images mean better taglines, which are markers that track muscle movement. Without clear taglines, it can be difficult for doctors to track motion or accurately measure cardiac function, according to the news release.

The faster scanning and improved taglines allow doctors to better observe the heart, according to the release. Without TagGen, the scan would take significantly longer, would drive up cost, would increase patient discomfort and create lower quality images.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.