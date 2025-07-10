Nifong Starbucks baristas become first in Columbia to unionize

The Starbucks at Nifong Boulevard and Buttonwood Drive in Columbia has become the first branch in the city where workers have unionized.

According to a news release, the workers at the Starbucks location voted 12-4 to join Starbucks Workers United, a nationwide unionizing organization, on Tuesday.

"Fighting for better wages and staffing is not only beneficial to partners within the company but also the customers who pay for quality beverages,” Devin Duffie, a shift supervisor at the Nifong Starbucks, said in a news release.

This location is the 15th Starbucks in Missouri to unionize, according to Starbucks Workers United spokesperson Carina Pacheco.

"Nifong and Buttonwood-Rock Bridge will join more than 600 locations in 45 states and the District of Columbia who have won their union," Pacheco said in a news release.

