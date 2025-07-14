© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
New flair for the Boone County Fair

KBIA | By Tyler Kirwan, The Columbia Missourian
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:39 AM CDT
Showing an animal at a state or county fair is a crash course for developing financial management skills — and for the labor required in agriculture. “The experience of showing livestock for young people gives them at least some context for the amount of work that's required to actually live and work on a farm,” said Rachel Augustine, with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
Jana Rose Schleis/KBIA
The annual Boone County Fair is back, with a focus on family fun and aerial performances.

Featuring plenty of activities for all ages, the fair runs Tuesday through Saturday.

This year introduces a fireworks show on Saturday night, taking place after the beloved Demo Derby, as well as a high-flying trapeze act at 6 and 8 p.m. daily.

An opening ceremony kicks off the festivities at 4:45 p.m. Monday. All the county fair classics are back as well. Some of the daily offerings include a petting zoo, balloon twister and face painting.

Around 14,000 people flocked to the fair last year, fair manager Jessica Kempf said. Similar numbers are expected this year.

Open from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, the fair offers families a chance to relax and have fun. Kids 6 and under and veterans can attend for free.

During a phone interview, Kempf mentioned the ham show as one of the biggest traditions in Boone County. The top 40 to 45 hams from the competition will be sold at a ham breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday. Tickets for the breakfast are $20.

Other events such as pageants and the baby contest will offer opportunities for attendees to show up and show off.

Luckily for those worried about the threat of mid-July heat, the weather is predicted to be favorable.

“The weather forecast is looking really amazing, like highs in the lower 80s next week, so we are super excited about that,” Kempf said. She noted that the main coliseum where Youth Arts Projects and the Ham Show are held is air-conditioned with bathroom accessibility.

Kempf also highlighted the fair’s clear bag policy, similar to the one the University of Missouri has for its athletic events. That means no large bags, backpacks, weapons or coolers, she said.

“Super safe and family-friendly is kind of like our two goals this year,” Kempf said. “Our utmost priority is everybody’s safety. We want to make sure everybody’s safe at the fair.”

The fair is located at 5212 Oakland Gravel Road. Parking is free for attendees, and a tram will be available Friday and Saturday night if overflow parking is required.
