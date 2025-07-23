Liberty Utilities 30% electric rate hike request draws citizen ire

The Missouri Public Service Commission hosted public hearings for a rate increase for the Empire District Electric Company, also known as Liberty Utilities. Monday's hearing in Joplin was the first of four in the Southwest Missouri region this week. The purpose of the public hearing was to give residents a chance to express their opinions, concerns, and requests on record.

Liberty is requesting a yearly increase of $152.8 million in revenues from its Missouri electric retail customers. The increase translates to a 30% increase in the customer's monthly charges. The specific change in dollar amount depends on the customer.

If it's a residential customer with a fixed rate, the increase is $13 to $16 per month. Whereas a residential house with an average of 1,500 kWh per month, the bill would increase to approximately $200 a month. This is according to the Missouri PSC release about the case.

The lively hearing was divided into two sections: a question-and-answer session with Liberty Utilities and sworn testimony from the Office of Public Counsel.

Many residents were frustrated with the utility company for this proposed rate increase. These public hearings come after last month's town halls about Liberty's billing and customer service issues.

The question-and-answer portion was not on record. Members of the Public Service Commission and Liberty Utilities were able to field customer questions.

In attendance were Liberty's President of Central Region, Tim Wilson, and Charlotte Emery, Senior Director of Rates and Regulatory Affairs. The PSC's lawyers and staff were in attendance, as well as Nathan Williams with the Office of Public Counsel.

The PSC Staff has already recommended that the company be allowed to increase revenue by $121.8 million. This is $31 million less than what was first requested.

Senior Director of Rates, Charlotte Emery, said she understands the financial burden of the increase.

"What we're asking for is very significant. Of our customers, we have and continue to have and propose programs that help our most vulnerable customers," said Emery.

The public formal testimony portion was in front of a Regulatory Law Judge or Counsel and the PSC. The residents made statements under oath and had three minutes to give their speech.

The Missouri PSC's Public Information Officer, Forrest Gossett, said forty people had signed up for public formal testimony. Any resident could submit their testimony.

Even before the public testimony, the Missouri PSC's site had over 200 testimonials about the case.

During the formal public hearing, Tammie Walker with the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Missouri said the rate increase will impact low-income households the most.

"Any rate increases for the economically disadvantaged and our most vulnerable populations, which are our elderly and disabled households, are too much," explained Walker.

Ron Petersen compared last night's public hearing and the town hall. He said while he knows his bill is complex, but he shouldn't be paying for "Liberty's poor planning'

"So, I don't know when it will stop with Liberty. They nickel and dime us layer after layer of charges," added Petersen.