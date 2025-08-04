© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis police department returns rifle to Mark McCloskey

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:15 PM CDT
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has returned the AR-15 rifle that Mark McCloskey pointed at protesters in 2020, above, to the St. Louis lawyer. The sheriff's department remains in possession of the pistol held in this photo by McCloskey's wife, Patricia.
Bill Greenblatt
/
UPI
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has returned the AR-15 rifle that Mark McCloskey pointed at protesters in 2020, above, to the St. Louis lawyer. The sheriff's department remains in possession of the pistol held in this photo by McCloskey's wife, Patricia.

Mark McCloskey has gotten back his AR-15.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department last Thursday agreed to return the weapon to the St. Louis lawyer. McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, had been forced to surrender the rifle and a second firearm after pleading guilty to misdemeanors in 2021 for pointing the guns at protesters.

"It only took 3 lawsuits, 2 trips to the Court of Appeals and 1,847 days, but I got my AR15 back! We defended our home, were persecuted by the left, smeared by the press, and threatened with death, but we never backed down," McCloskey wrote in a post on X on Friday.

Former Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple in August 2021. Mark McCloskey immediately sued to get the guns back. But courts ruled that although a pardon eliminates a conviction, it does not "extinguish his guilt or the consequences flowing from his guilty plea."

The McCloskeys last year filed petitions for expungement. A judge granted the request on June 5, 2024. Under Missouri law, the couple regained all rights that had been restricted by their criminal records, including the right to own firearms. An appeals court panel upheld the decision in July.

The second firearm, a Bryco pistol, remains in the custody of the St. Louis sheriff's department. McCloskey's legal fight to have that gun returned is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio

Tags
Missouri News st louisst. louis metropolitan police departmentprotest
Rachel Lippmann
Lippmann returned to her native St. Louis after spending two years covering state government in Lansing, Michigan. She earned her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and followed (though not directly) in Maria Altman's footsteps in Springfield, also earning her graduate degree in public affairs reporting. She's also done reporting stints in Detroit, Michigan and Austin, Texas. Rachel likes to fill her free time with good books, good friends, good food, and good baseball.
Related Content