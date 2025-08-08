JC Schools unveils new early childhood center

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City School District unveiled its new Jefferson City Early Childhood Center at a grand opening on Thursday.

The JCECC will provide education for pre-kindergarten students to help prepare them for kindergarten.

Development for the center gained serious traction when 68% of Jefferson City voters voted yes to the Kids FIRST bond issue in April 2023.

"We graduate over 600 students a year in both high schools, and we wanted to try to have a goal of serving that population at pre-K someday," JC Schools Superintendent Bryan McGraw said. "So we started with that vision, we pitched it to the voters, they believed in us, and then what you see today is that dream come true."

The new facility on East McCarty Street will replace the current Childhood center in southwest Jefferson City and allows JC Schools to double its students from 200 to over 400.

From an aerial point of view, the design of the building intentionally mirrors the shape of the Missouri River, with each hallway representing a 'stream': the glacier stream, the mountain stream, the Delta stream and the ocean stream.

JCECC's principal, Danielle Westmoreland, said providing a space like this for children is crucial to making education accessible to all students.

"We wanted a space where kids want to come learn, where they want to come play, where parents are wanting to come send their kids, and where teachers and educators want to work," Westmoreland said. "And I really think that we nailed it with this place."

Many staff members agree with Westmoreland; incoming teacher Leah Skinner loves the potential the new building provides.

"Oh my gosh, so many opportunities here. So many opportunities," Skinner said. "Plus, one of the biggest things in childhood preschool is early intervention. So, we're being able to reach kids at different levels and attack those needs and supports early."

The grand opening comes just in time for the 2025-26 school year, when they will officially open their doors on Aug. 18, and the staff is eager to set the tone once class is in session.

"Our mindset is, culture first, culture second, culture always. So right now we have lots of new teachers who are in the building, even more parent educators." Westmoreland said. "And so we want everyone to start with that foundation of, instilling the love of learning for kids, and a place where everyone wants to come and be."

"I think once I get that first day in and get to know my students, get the first day, all of those crazy things that happen the first day out, I'll be able to relax a little bit. Very excited for opportunities to grow as an educator and support my kids," Skinner said.

Parents can visit the JCECC page on the Jefferson City School District website for enrollment information.