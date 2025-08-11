Two historic Hartsburg properties up for auction

The Missouri Organic Association is selling two buildings in downtown Hartsburg. The buildings, The Station and The Grand, have been listed on the auction since July 22.

The association was gifted these buildings in 2019, but they've had previous lives. Dotty Manns, former owner of The Station, built the property with her late husband. Together, they opened Dotty's Cafe, and she said she misses it.

"I would do it all over if I could," Manns said.

Manns and her husband built Dotty's Cafe in 1996. The Grand, the building next door, was built in 1897. Jimi Washburn, president of the association, said both offer rich history that brings meaning to the community.

"It has been a rich part of the community for a long time. It was originally built as the Hackman building," Washburn said. "The neighbor building is The Station as it's called now, but many people know it as Dotty's Cafe. That building was a hub, a restaurant, for the community."

Not only are the establishments giving something to the community, the community is also giving something back to the owners. Manns said she has felt that personally.

"On the last night we were open, we were swamped. I was tired, and we were closing," Manns said. "When I came outside, the whole town brought food and they came inside, we sat and talked about all the good times they had."

Washburn and Manns both have high hopes for the new owners of these buildings. Washburn wants them to bring something meaningful back to the community.

"We would really like to see the community enjoy something that is a continuous draw," Washburn said. "We were able to hold events and rent out the venue to individuals, but we think there could be a bigger vision and that someone could truly bring these buildings into full form like they're meant to be."

While Manns said the hope is for new owners to work hard and love the building.

"I hope something comes to town that benefits the town and that they'll love it the way I love it," Manns said.

Both properties are located near the Katy Trail, and trail users are drawn to the site, Manns and Washburn both said.

As of Sunday night, The Grand has a bid for $125,000, and The Station does not have one. Buyers will start bidding on Tuesday morning, Washburn said. The bidding will come to a close on both buildings Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.