© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Emergency Appeal: KBIA needs your help to raise $500k for our Resilience Fund. Make an emergency gift now

Columbia hosts town hall sessions on proposed budget

KBIA | By Kaleb Anderson, KOMU 8
Published August 12, 2025 at 7:28 AM CDT
Columbia residents will be able to weigh in on the budget during the next three city council meetings.

The city of Columbia held two public meetings Monday to explain the city's proposed 2026 budget to residents.

The budget includes $598 million in expenses, but the city only expects to bring in $560 million, which leaves a $40 million deficit.

Even with those numbers city officials say the budget is not in jeopardy.

"Our operating budget is within balance. It's actually at an increase from the previous years. I believe we're at somewhere between $550-some million, and then there's like $539 million in expenditures. So it's a healthy operating budget that is not operating in a deficit," the city's Director of Finance Matthew Lue said.

Part of what has led to the increase in expenses are the city's planned capital interests projects.

Projects like the renovations to Fire Station 10, Albert Oakland Pool and roadwork are expensed in a single year but the city collects revenue for those projects over multiple years.

The city hopes to avoid increasing the sales tax for the 2026 fiscal year. City officials say that while they'll explore all options, raising the tax isn't fully off the table.

"I think what the city will do is look at all means of revenue, see what we can do to enhance what we currently have, and then after that, I don't know if anything will be off the table for discussions in the future," Lue said.

Though the sales tax remains a concern, city officials say there's a lot of opportunity for diversifying revenue.

"We're looking at all of our fees and service charges, some that haven't been changed in many years to make sure that they're on par with the services that we're delivering," Lue said.

There will also be three regular Columbia City Council meetings where residents can provide input on the 2026 budget, starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 18.
Tags
Missouri News city budgettown hallsales tax revenue
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content