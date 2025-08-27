Kehoe weighs tapping Missouri National Guard to help ICE

Gov. Mike Kehoe is weighing a request from the Trump administration to deploy the state's National Guard to support federal immigration enforcement in Missouri.

If the request is approved, Guard members would help handle administrative and logistical tasks for Immigration and Customs Enforcement — not make arrests — according to Kehoe's spokesperson Gabby Picard.

A spokesperson for the Department of Defense said assistance could include case management, transportation and clerical support for the in and out processing of detainees without legal status.

The Missouri National Guard did not respond to a question on how many troops were requested by the administration.

The request follows a July 25 order by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that brought members of military under the command of governors and authorized them to support immigration enforcement. That adjustment added 500 troops to help the immigration agency, bringing total Defense support to about 1,700 service members.

Picard said the extra support could affect 10 additional states, including Missouri. While federally funded, the Guard would remain under Kehoe's authority.

"By providing these crucial services, DoD military personnel directly enable ICE to dedicate more trained agents to core law enforcement activities, significantly enhancing overall effectiveness," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell in a statement . "The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the Department of Homeland Security in its mission to maintain the security of our borders and enforce immigration laws."

National Guard troops could be stationed at detention centers such as the jails in Springfield and Ste. Genevieve, which house federal detainees. The Phelps County Jail recently announced it would no longer hold detainees for ICE beginning on Sept. 1.

Volunteers working to support ICE detainees at the Ste. Genevieve County Jail said they are opposed to the potential deployment, adding it would contribute to the national rhetoric that people detained by ICE are criminals.

"In our experience, we have not found that," said Susie Johnson, Abide in Love-Ste. Genevieve's treasurer. "These are people who have been going to their jobs, contributing to society."

Ste. Genevieve Sheriff Gary Stolzer, who oversees the detention center, did not respond to a request for comment on the possible use of the Missouri National Guard.

"To think that Kehoe thinks he needs the National Guard to come in and help, I don't know what he thinks they're gonna do there," said Sara Drost, Abide in Love-Ste. Genevieve's president. "They don't need help containing them. It seems like an absolutely ridiculous request."

As of Friday, 20 states — all with Republican governors — were either complying with ICE's request for troops or considering it, according to Stars and Stripes .

Earlier this year, Kehoe declared a state of emergency and activated the state's National Guard ahead of immigration protests in St. Louis that ended up being peaceful. The Guard was ultimately not deployed.

"While other states may wait for chaos to ensue," the governor said at the time, "the State of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities."

The Guard deployment would mark the latest expansion of federal law enforcement's presence in St. Louis.

Last week, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Missouri, and FBI Director Kash Patel announced the FBI would be getting extra staffing to help fight violent crime in the region.

The deployment of the National Guard to help ICE across the U.S. is separate from President Donald Trump's recent decision to send nearly 2,000 federal troops to address crime in Washington, D.C .

This story has been updated with comments from advocate group Abide in Love.

Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio