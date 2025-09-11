McKinney Building to undergo maintenance ahead of further planning

The historic McKinney Building in downtown Columbia is undergoing emergency shoring that will close down the sidewalk in front of the building for an estimated two weeks.

The building is located between Fourth and Fifth Streets on Broadway.

The current repairs aim to stabilize a failed column found in the building. John Ogan, a city spokesperson, said a more permanent repair will be required in the future. The current repairs are expected to cost between $10,000 and $15,000. There is a roughly $141,000 fund allocated for uses related to the building, said Matthew Lue, director of finance for the city.

The building was built in 1917 by Frank McKinney and originally served as a Black-owned venue that hosted famed jazz musicians and Black leaders. Since then, it has been home to numerous businesses, such as a retail outlet, a chicken hatchery, and most recently, a physical therapy studio.

In August 2023, the building was purchased by the city for roughly $1.7 million. In February 2024, the Mayor’s Task Force on McKinney Building Planning was formed to determine the building’s future use. The news of these structural repairs comes nearly a year after the task force approved its final report.

Ogan said there is currently no set timeline for opening the building.

“We are still in the very early stages of architectural design,” Ogan said. “For now, the priority is making sure the structure is sound before any additional plans move forward.”

While repairs are underway, the city has put the building’s architectural planning on hold, said Sarah Dresser, cultural affairs manager for the city. Once these repairs are complete, the city will resume its work on draft renderings and a conceptual floor plan of the building. Dresser added that these renderings will not be the final plans for the building, but are intended to reflect the requests of the task force’s final report.

The task force’s report recommended the creation of a public performance space in the building, emphasizing accessibility and affordability for individuals interested in hosting programs and events. The task force also advised maintaining the architectural spirit of the building.