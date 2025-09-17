MU Health Care offering COVID-19 and flu vaccination events

MU Health Care will offer extended hours, walk-in and drive-thru clinics and more than 20 flu and COVID-19 vaccination events in September and October across central Missouri, according to a news release from MU Health Care.

The events kick off on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Jefferson City from 8 a.m. until noon inside the Madison Street Medical Building. A second walk-in event in Jefferson City will take place at the same time and location on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Drive-thru vaccination events begin on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 in Columbia at South Providence Medical Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The events will offer car-side flu shots to adults and kids 6 months and older. Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be offered for adults ages 65 and older or adults with qualifying conditions, according to the news release.

Additionally, MU Health Care will be hosting a drive-thru event in Fulton on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. until noon at Fulton Family Health.

For the drive-thru events, patients are asked to wear loose clothing and short sleeves if possible, especially young children who will get the shot in the thigh. All patients should provide an insurance card and will be asked to review and sign a consent form before receiving a vaccination. MU Health Care employees should bring their badge, according to the news release.

In October, extended-hours vaccination events will take place at MU Health Care; clinic locations are scheduled in Columbia, Ashland, Boonville, Mexico and Fayette. A complete list of MU Health Care’s vaccination events and locations is available at MU Health Care's website.

