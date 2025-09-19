Highway Patrol launches team for aggressive crime, hazardous driving enforcement

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has launched a new specialized crime and traffic enforcement team that will focus on roadways with high crash rates, dangerous driving behaviors and criminal activity, according to a news release.

The Strategic Traffic Operations and Rapid Mobilization, or STORM, team has been active since Sept. 1 and has been deployed on a smaller scale across the state, according to the release.

The team is made up of 23 troopers and will aggressively enforce criminal activity and hazardous driving behaviors throughout Missouri, the release from the Highway Patrol said.

STORM is made up of troopers with diverse expertise including canine units, impaired driving enforcement, hazardous moving specialists, interdiction officers and motorcycle officers, according to the release. The Highway Patrol said its Aircraft Division will frequently be involved in STORM operations.

"The formation of the STORM team is a proactive step by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Public Safety to help ensure Missouri is a safe place to live and visit," the Highway Patrol said in the news release.

STORM had its first large-scale operation Tuesday in Jackson County. Ten STORM team members and the Aircraft Division deployed throughout the county with a primary focus on hazardous driving behaviors and drug activity, according to the news release.

During the operation, troopers conducted 72 traffic stops, issued 89 warnings, five speed citations, 14 hazardous moving citations, 27 non-moving citations, conducted 18 misdemeanor arrests and 12 felony arrests, and seized one firearm, according to the release.

The Highway Patrol said the STORM team will be utilized across Missouri as needed.