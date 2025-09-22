Intensive mental health treatment expansion offers patients live-in care

COLUMBIA — The empty hallways and bedrooms at 1611 Towne Drive will soon be home to a second chance for more than a dozen people.

In August, Burrell Behavioral Health opened an Intensive Residential Treatment Services facility in the former Rainbow House building. It has the ability to house 16 patients for an average of two years.

"The people that come here, they've been through so much," program director Brenna Ishler said.

IRTS a type of mental health program that's gaining ground in Missouri.

"We need more of these programs," said Jennifer Johnson, the deputy director of community operations for the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

At Burrell's IRTS facility, patients will learn independent living skills while receiving 24-hour behavioral health care. The program is voluntary and for adults only.

"There's a huge unfilled need in our community just to support people with ongoing mental health struggles, and we're just going to be able to serve a small portion of those people," said Kelly Riels, the adult housing program coordinator for Burrell.

Once patients enter this IRTS, they move through a level system where they can earn passes to go out into the community.

"Part of earning passes may look like you get to go out to lunch with a friend, or you get to go to the grocery store," Ishler said.

There will also be opportunities for patients to volunteer in the community once they get close to completing the program. Once patients graduate, they gain the ability to live more independently.

"It really will be life changing for the people that live and receive treatment here," Ishler said.

She said the expansion of IRTS is all about one word: access.

"We believe that access is one of the most important pieces of mental health services," Ishler said.

Burrell's IRTS facility currently houses three patients. Ishler and her team are in the process of screening four more.

To qualify for the program, patients must meet a set of requirements. More information about the screening process is available on Burrell's website.