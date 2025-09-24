Missouri First Lady Claudia Kehoe tapped as treasurer for 2026 abortion ban campaign

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s political team is taking a lead role in the campaign to pass a constitutional amendment banning abortion, enlisting key advisors and tapping First Lady Claudia Kehoe as treasurer.

Claudia Kehoe is the only officer listed in organization filings at the Missouri Ethics Commission for Her Health, Her Future PAC, created Sept. 9.

The campaign’s goal is to pass the measure placed on the ballot by lawmakers, which would repeal the amendment passed in November that restored abortion rights. The legislative proposal will appear on a 2026 statewide ballot as Amendment 3, the same name held by the previous abortion rights amendment.

“The Her Health, Her Future PAC was launched with one clear and unwavering mission,” said Mike Hafner, who was an advisor to Kehoe’s gubernatorial campaign and who is now a campaign advisor for the PAC. “To defend the dignity of human life and ensure Missourians have the knowledge and necessary tools to stand boldly for the unborn.”

In November 2024, Missourians voted by a slim margin to legalize abortion up to the point of fetal viability. The new proposed amendment seeks to repeal the constitutional right to an abortion but allow exceptions for medical emergencies, fatal fetal anomalies and for survivors of rape and incest in the first 12 weeks of gestation.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office referred all comments to the PAC.

The governor and his wife have long opposed abortion. But Claudia Kehoe’s involvement in the campaign is notable nonetheless.

“I don’t recall in my over 40 years as pro-life lobbyist a first lady taking such a prominent role for any ballot measures – let alone a pro-life one,” said Sam Lee, who helped campaign against the 2024 abortion rights amendment.

Claudia Kehoe has the financial knowledge for her new role. She earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration. She went on to work in banking in the St. Louis area.

Members of the anti-abortion movement hope that access to the governor’s bully pulpit will help propel early fundraising success.

“I know that with (Claudia Kehoe’s) fervor, her energy, her strength, her contacts, that things are going to be a lot different than they were the last time,” said Kathy Forck, with 40 Days for Life.

Last year, the campaign in support of the abortion rights amendment, called Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, raised more than $31.5 million, raking in large donations from organizations including the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, as well as from liberal groups including the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the Fairness Project and Open Source Action Fund, all based out of Washington D.C.

Fundraising efforts among the anti-abortion movement last year were split among a handful of campaigns totaling less than $4 million in donations. A bulk of the fundraising was done in the final months before the election.

“Our opposition has proven to be very well-funded and very well-organized,” Hafner said. “This year our PAC is going to be very focused on early fundraising and organizing to make sure that spending disparity doesn’t exist at that level again.”

Opponents of the abortion ban formed a campaign committee in May. Called Stop The Ban, it has taken over the website used by Missourians for Constitutional Freedom and has the same treasurer, Mike Pridmore. No one involved with the campaign offered a comment on Kehoe’s role in the opposing campaign.

Hafner said the Kehoes intend to involve every anti-abortion group in the state that’s interested in collaborating.

“Our work this cycle is laser-focused on informing, engaging and mobilizing Missourians early,” Hafner said, “to take action on one of the most consequential issues we will ever face in Missouri.”