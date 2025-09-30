Missouri files request to remove junk food from SNAP-approved foods

The state of Missouri filed a request with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Monday to refocus Missouri's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to a news release from the governor's office.

In an executive order Sunday, Gov. Mike Kehoe asked the Missouri Department of Social Services to file the waiver request.

The request would restrict the use of SNAP benefits to purchase candy, prepared desserts, soda, beverage mixes, juices and punches that are 50% or less natural fruit or vegetable juice, and concentrates intended to be made into drinks that are 50% or less natural fruit or vegetable juice.

The Department of Social Services filed the request Monday.

The document says Missouri would also explore a request to allow the purchase of rotisserie chickens through SNAP.

Kehoe said the alteration prioritizes healthy foods and nutritional value, discourages foods that are high in added sugar and ultra processed, and supports Missouri agriculture.

The release said Kehoe wants to support the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, poultry and other proteins, dairy products, whole grains and bread products, and legumes.

“Healthy and nutritionally secure Missouri families are critical to supporting a path to self-sufficiency and, ultimately, a thriving state,” Kehoe said in the news release. “Under the Trump administration, states are taking action to ensure that taxpayer dollars are better used to promote healthy, nutritious food purchases. With approximately $1.5 billion in annual SNAP benefits issued in Missouri, we must refocus our SNAP program to maximize nutritional health for families while also supporting the abundant agricultural output of our state.”

The submission of the waiver request opens a 30-day public comment period in Missouri.

Kehoe's office estimates that, if the USDA approves the request, the changes would be implemented by October 2026, according to the news release.