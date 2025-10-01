Columbia police chief, The District release statements on downtown safety

In an official letter Tuesday, Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude outlined plans to increase police focus on downtown in response to a shooting Saturday. The District also released a statement on Facebook that highlighted its ongoing effort toward public safety in the area.

The death of a Stephens College student during a downtown shooting, as well as other recent incidents of gun violence in downtown Columbia, prompted an official statement from the Columbia Police Department, according to the letter. The three people struck during Saturday’s shooting increased the total number of bystanders struck in gun-related incidents downtown to six since March 2024, according to Schlude’s Tuesday letter.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by gun violence in our community,” Schlude said in the letter.

The letter outlines the Police Department’s recent initiative to increase its focus on downtown enforcement and outlines future steps to address violence in the area.

“In response to the June 8, 2025, downtown shooting, the department launched a downtown enforcement initiative focused on proactively addressing misdemeanor crimes that often precede such violent incidents,” the letter said.

The letter also noted the Police Department’s plan to establish a dedicated downtown police unit, set to begin operations in the summer of 2026.

“Additionally, we have been investing in advanced technology that enhances our ability to investigate and solve gun-related crimes,” Schlude said in the letter.

Since the start of 2025, there have been 58 citywide confirmed shots fired incidents. In comparison, there were 105 in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 44% decline for the year. The number of homicides investigated by the Columbia Police Department are also down, from 10 to 4, over the same nine-month span.

In response to those statistics, Schlude said, “While gun violence remains a serious concern, the downward trend is a positive sign.”

Although occurrences of gun violence are decreasing overall in Columbia, the rate of violent crime downtown is “disproportionately higher” than in years past, according to the letter.

“Since 2019, there have been 39 confirmed instances of shots fired in the downtown area, with 64 percent of those occurring between midnight and 3 a.m.,” Schlude said. “The connection between late-night social activity and violence is clear, and that is where we continue to focus our efforts.”

The District, in a statement on Facebook, also highlighted its efforts to promote safety downtown in the wake of the Saturday shooting.

The District is a special business district in downtown Columbia with a corresponding sales tax applied to the area. The collected funds are then used by The District’s staff to encourage economic development and maintain a clean downtown.

The statement highlighted safety seminars and police meet-and-greets hosted by the organization. It also noted a series of investments in public safety downtown, including $60,000 in grants for more cameras and $30,000 in “specialized safety streetlights.”

The statement also noted a $52,000 annual contract with AAAAChange, a local consulting firm that provides direct outreach, coaching and referrals for homeless individuals, according to its website.

“As a political subdivision, there are some things we simply cannot do — which is why we partner closely with the City of Columbia and CPD,” the statement said.

The District’s statement also emphasized the importance of a clean and lively atmosphere in promoting safety.

“Finally, while events, public art, and community programs may appear secondary to some, they are vital to keeping downtown vibrant and welcoming,” the statement said. “Safety and vitality go hand in hand — and we will continue to pursue both with full commitment.”