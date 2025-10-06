City Council to discuss new construction and infrastructure

The Columbia City Council will discuss proposed renovations to the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.

The improvements would fix aging pool equipment and leaking pool structures. The $4 million project would also add new features such as a play wall and climbing area. If approved, the facility will be closed until early spring 2027.

The proposed renovation would be funded by city taxes and funds.

The City Council will also vote on a proposal to improve a 2,100-foot sidewalk in west Columbia between Maplewood Drive and West Boulevard. The $600,000 project would provide better walking access from south of Broadway to the area around the Columbia Mall, according to a council memo.

The Office of Violence of Prevention will also present updates to its strategic plan during the meeting. It centers on four main objectives: community engagement, violence disruption, youth engagement and policy advocacy.

Clinton Smith is scheduled to be sworn in as director of Community Development, and William Rataj is set to be sworn in as director of Housing and Neighborhood Services at the beginning of the meeting.