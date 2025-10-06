Missouri Guard troops assigned to duty with ICE are working without pay during federal shutdown

Gov. Mike Kehoe's decision to deploy Missouri National Guard soldiers to support immigration enforcement "makes no sense" because they will not get paid until the federal government shutdown is resolved, the state Senate's Democratic leader said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Kehoe announced that soldiers from the Guard would, on a volunteer basis, be assigned to provide administrative, clerical and logistical support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facilities in the state.

The shutdown started a few hours after Kehoe announced the deployment.

"Everybody knew that was coming, and to me that makes no sense," Beck said.

Spokeswoman Gabby Picard said that there will be up to 15 soldiers on duty at any particular time until authorization ends on Sept. 30, 2026.

ICE continues to work while most of the government is shut down because the budget bill approved in July funded the agency with $29.9 billion for enforcement and $5 billion for detention through September 2029.

When on federal deployment, members of the Guard are paid on the same schedule as active-duty personnel, with the next pay date being Oct. 15. No active-duty military will receive pay until the shutdown is resolved.

The Tuesday news release said Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth approved assigning Guard personnel to ICE facilities on July 25, allowing them to be paid from the federal treasury.

"The Missouri National Guard is uniquely equipped to provide this essential administrative support, and we are confident their contributions will be invaluable to immigration enforcement efforts," Kehoe said in a news release.

While all the soldiers taking on the duty are doing so as volunteers, they expected to get paid, Beck said.

"I'm sure, when they did this, they didn't know that they'd be doing it possibly for free for a while," Beck said. "I'm assuming they'll be made whole at some point, but I'm sure they got bills just like everybody else."

In response to Beck's criticism, Picard said the decision to assist ICE wasn't made hastily.

"Planning for this activation has been ongoing for weeks, and has nothing to do with the unfortunate political games of the Democrats in Washington that have caused a government shutdown," Picard said.

The deployment has also drawn criticism from labor unions and the ACLU.

Lenny Jones, vice president and state director at the Service Employees International Union-Healthcare, said in a news release that the deployment is part of an increasingly authoritarian government.

"This is just another power grab used to silence and intimidate people who disagree with the administration's anti-American policies," Jones said.

The ACLU said the deployment diverts resources from disaster recovery and other needs.

"National Guard troops should be reserved for genuine emergencies, not deployed to suit the president's political whims," Naureen Shah, director of policy and government affairs for the ACLU's Equality Division, said in a news release.

The deployment should be unneeded because ICE has been hiring large numbers of new employees, Beck said.

"You tell me they can't keep up with the paperwork?" Beck asked.

The standoff in Washington is over the health care subsidies for marketplace health plans that are ending under the budget reconciliation bill passed in July. Democrats are demanding they be restored, while Republicans insist the government must be reopened before they will negotiate.

Beck said he wants Democrats in Congress to hold their position.

"At the end of the day, the Republicans control everything, all three branches of the government," Beck said. "So the question you have to ask yourself is, why did they let it get to this point?"

