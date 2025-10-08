LiUNA Local 955 plans rally at MU over free speech concerns

LiUNA Local 955 members plan to hold a rally outside Jesse Hall on the University of Missouri campus on Thursday in response to an email sent by UM System President Mun Choi outlining guidance for university employees' speech on social media.

The Sept. 17 email from Choi directed MU faculty and staff to ensure that when they speak as citizens, they do not appear to not speak for the university.

One point Choi made in the email was that speech that causes a significant disruption, such as "workplace disharmony, impeded performance or impaired working relationships," can be a basis for discipline or termination, even when it occurs when the employee isn't at work.

The email said that, in these cases, "the university’s interest in the efficiency of its operations may outweigh the employee’s rights of free expression."

The LiUNA Local 955 rally will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday in front of Jesse Hall, according to a news release from the union. Union members and people in the community will speak about free speech and working conditions at MU and MU Health Care at the rally, according to a news release from LiUNA Local 955.

LiUNA Local 955 represents service and maintenance workers throughout the University of Missouri System, including MU Health Care.

"Union members, and all UM System workers, have the constitutional right to collective bargaining in the Missouri Constitution. We have constitutional rights regarding freedom to assembly and freedom of speech," Union Rep. Andrew Hutchinson said in the news release. "Our members will clearly speak out on Thursday about the need for Choi to rescind his statements and be clear that concerted activity around wages, benefits, and working conditions is protected speech."