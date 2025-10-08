Missouri Supreme Court's definition of 'marijuana offense' adds restrictions for expungement

COLUMBIA — A language change the Missouri Supreme Court made to the definition of marijuana offenses means the process for Missouri residents to get marijuana-related charges erased from their criminal records has become more restrictive, a Columbia marijuana defense attorney says.

A July ruling the Supreme Court issued contradicted the language of Article XIV, Section 2 of the Missouri Constitution, which Missouri voters passed in November 2022 through Amendment 2.

That part of the constitution directs Missouri circuit courts to order expungement of criminal records for class A-D marijuana felonies involving more than 3 pounds.

The new definition of "marijuana offenses" the Supreme Court wrote in the July decision limits "marijuana offenses" to those involving 3 ounces or less.

Columbia defense attorney Dan Viets, who serves on the Missouri Norml Board of Directors, said this language will limit expungement to cases that involve 3 ounces or less of marijuana.

"We have already had more than 150,000 cases expunged, many of which were felony cases, which would not have qualified under this new definition," Viets said. "But, I don't believe those are going to be undone."

Viets said people with older cases are most likely to feel the effects of the change.

"The effect is primarily going to be those cases from the 20th century, from before 2000, when most records were on paper," Viets said. "And those cases still need to be examined, and those cases which are eligible under this new definition still need to be expunged."

There is no official timeline for when all those cases will be resolved, as there are expected to be thousands still in need of further evaluation.

"There is no appeal from a Missouri Supreme Court decision interpreting our constitution; they are the final authority," Viets said.

