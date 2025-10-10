A short-term recovery house will open in Columbia to combat opioid crisis, addiction

A transition house will open in northeast Columbia in December to help those going through the early stages of drug addiction after they are released from prison or if they are at risk of going to prison.

The new house, which is the second one on the in2Action campus, will now serve women as well as men. The new eight-bed facility is scheduled to open Dec. 1.

Dan Hanneken, executive director of in2Action, said the new Peer Respite House will provide short-term housing and peer support for people who experience a relapse during recovery.

“The peer respite program is designed to be a safety net,” Hanneken said. “When someone has a recurrence of use, historically, the rug just gets pulled out from underneath them. We want to give them a safe place to go, even if they’re still under the influence, and help them get reengaged with recovery.”

Serving people recovering from opioid use is a top priority, he said.

“I would consider that to be the highest risk population that we work with because of the danger of overdose,” Hanneken said.

For those in the early phases of recovery, including those who might still be actively under the influence, Hanneken said peer respite offers a secure, encouraging environment. As an alternative to hospitalization or incarceration, the program offers a non-punitive option.

Hanneken said the program helps keep relapses from escalating into homelessness, criminal behavior or medical emergencies by providing peer support and rapid stabilization.

Typically, guests stay three to five days, which gives them time to detox from drugs and for professionals to help them reestablish connections with family, employers or recovery support.

Hanneken said the environment is based on empathy and understanding because all of the staff members are peers who have personal experience with addiction and recovery.

The project was, in part, funded from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Veterans United Foundation.

“This project shows what’s possible when we invest in people, not punishment,” Hanneken said. “ARPA funds our money, and we want the community to see how those dollars are being used to create something that makes our neighborhoods safer and stronger.”

By providing timely support, the house aims to reduce overdose risk, support long-term recovery and enhance public safety. Addressing addiction also helps reduce crime and the strain on emergency services, Hanneken said.

“When people aren’t getting high, they’re not committing crimes,” he said. “Addressing addiction improves public safety and gives people a real chance to rebuild their lives.”

In2Action has scheduled a ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday at 2501 Eastwood Ave., to celebrate the upcoming opening of the new Respite House.

