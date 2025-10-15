State child care subsidies to be distributed based on enrollment in advance

Missouri child care facilities will no longer be experiencing monthlong wait periods for subsidy payments, but they anticipate a change in how and when their payments will be received.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Office of Childhood began transitioning from subsidy reimbursements based on attendance to prospective enrollment-based payments at the start of fiscal year 2026, which began on July 1. Child care providers are still receiving payments based on attendance while the department works through technical changes.

“DESE anticipates this work to take approximately six months to complete,” the department said in a June 30 release.

In the current system, subsidies are distributed to providers based on how many children were served on any given day. Providers log hours, submit them and are paid after the care is given.

The proposed plan will distribute funds in advance based on the number of children enrolled who qualify for subsidies.

The state is making this change to comply with a federal rule that took effect April 30, 2024. The rule, requiring prospective and enrollment-based subsidy payments in all states, is intended to make income more consistent for child care providers. States were offered a two-year, nonrenewable waiver because the notice was given only four days in advance.

Shane Wyatt, owner of End of the Rainbow Childcare Center in Columbia, said prospective payments will also eliminate a problem with accurately logging hours. Currently, parents of children who qualify for state subsidies are required to clock-in and clock-out the hours their children receive care.

“The reality is sometimes they forget, sometimes they don’t do it,” Wyatt said. When this happens, the parents are charged out of pocket instead of being covered by the state.

“So, I think if (the state) were paying for it based on enrollment and not on attendance, it would be much easier for, not only the providers, but for the state as well,” Wyatt said.

Many facilities experienced extensive wait times for subsidy reimbursements through the state Child Care Data System after it launched in December 2023. The department cleared the backlog of payments and payment resolution requests earlier this year.

DESE Chief Communications Officer Lucas Bond said in an email that the backlog of provider contracts was cleared Feb. 28, and the accumulation of payment resolution requests, or PRR, was processed June 6.

“Today we are processing PRRs and subsidy contracts submitted on (Oct. 2),” Bond said last week.