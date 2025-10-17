Hallsville employees resign after being placed on leave for social post

Two Hallsville School District employees who reshared a post critical of conservative activist Charlie Kirk have officially resigned.

The employees were placed on paid administrative leave in September, and the Hallsville School Board informed families of their resignations in an email Thursday.

In the email, which followed the School Board’s regular meeting Wednesday, board President Craig Stevenson wrote: “Both employees have resigned and entered into separation agreements with the district. We will not comment further on this personnel issue.”

The controversy began after the two staff members reshared a Facebook post from the political page “So Informed” shortly after Kirk was shot and killed Sept. 10 at an event in Utah. The post referred to Kirk as a “white nationalist mouthpiece” and stated, “I extend absolutely no empathy for people like that.” It ended with a broader call to address gun violence and protect children.

KOMU 8 reported that the employees made the posts on personal accounts outside of school hours. The posts were then voluntarily removed, according to the district.

Community members expressed divided opinions during a packed Sept. 17 board meeting, with some defending the employees’ right to free speech and others saying the post was inappropriate for public educators.

At the board meeting, state Rep. John Martin, R-Columbia, who represents a large portion of Boone County that includes Hallsville, called for the employees’ termination and said their comments undermined student safety.

Superintendent Tyler Walker declined to comment further.