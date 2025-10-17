Rock Bridge Memorial State Park to be temporarily closed in November

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and Gans Creek Wild Area will be temporarily closed to the public on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

On those days, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Division of State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation will coordinate a deer hunt to safely and effectively manage the park's and wild area's deer population, according to the news release.

According to studies at the park this year, the number of deer is overpopulated per acre. When overpopulation occurs, the Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Department of Conservation hold special managed hunts to prevent harm to the ecosystem, according to the release.

The managed hunt is expected to help other wildlife and the ecosystem by reducing the number of deer in the area, according to the release.

Hunters have been selected by the Missouri Department of Conservation; the hunters will be using muzzleloaders only.

Guests will be turned away for their safety at the parks during the hunt.