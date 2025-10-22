CPS considering allocation of $9 million in new funds

Columbia Public Schools is deciding how to spend $9 million it received as part of a settlement with energy company Ameren.

The settlement results from a yearslong dispute between Boone County and Ameren Missouri over contested property taxes, according to a report by KXEO radio confirmed by district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.

The one-time payment of $9 million is part of a larger settlement between the county and Ameren, with other local taxing entities set to receive a portion of settlement proceeds.

At a meeting this month, members of the Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee considered various investments and upgrades based on input from district leaders and administrators. Suggestions included bathroom improvements at the high schools, security camera upgrades and new furniture around the district.

At the Oct. 6 meeting, committee members appeared to agree that the big boost in funding should go toward one-time expenditures rather than long-term initiatives.

They also expressed their vision for how the money should be spent.

“Making things a little bit more equitable across the board and balanced across the board with these funds would be something that I would want to prioritize,” said Erica Dickson, a School Board member who serves on Finance.

A significant area of discussion was a prospective increase in funding for behavioral support.

“We hear so much about how behaviors are affecting classroom learning,” board and Finance member Suzette Waters said. “Honestly, they’re affecting, in my opinion, how we are perceived by the community.”

Superintendent Jeff Klein said one of the strategic challenges for the district right now is maintaining “classroom environments with positive, pro-social behavior for as many students as possible.”

In addition to the $9 million windfall, the planned bond refunding and issuance approved at the Oct. 13 School Board meeting provides the district with even greater financial flexibility.