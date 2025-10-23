Chappell Roan is taking over Kansas City. Here's where you can join the 'femininomenon'

There's a "femininomenon" coming to Kansas City.

Missouri-born pop star Chappell Roan will take the stage Friday and Saturday for two sold-out shows on the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Some 30,000 fans are expected at the two concerts.

Kansas City is one of just three cities Roan is playing in the United States as a part of her "Visions of Damsels and Dangerous Things" tour, the others being New York and Los Angeles.

Across the metro, businesses and organizations are embracing the occasion.

"You know, Kansas City, we love our adopted celebrities, right? And we like to do things big," said Donna Mandelbaum, communications director with the Kansas City Streetcar Authority.

The KC Streetcar revealed a Chappell Roan-themed streetcar Friday. The "Pink Pony Express" will run for two weeks.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 / KCUR 89.3 The Pink Pony Express streetcar moves south on Main Street after collecting passengers on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

The streetcar, along with clubs, bars and restaurants will be celebrating Roan with deals and activities all weekend — all taking on her signature campy, pink "Midwest Princess" aesthetic.

Roan's tour is expected to generate $13.8 million in direct spending from tourists and residents in the local economy, according to Visit KC.

Part of that can be attributed to the impact of local businesses. Kansas City fans and tourists alike are more enticed to continue the celebration and meet other fans at places with these specials, according to the group.

"We've heard anecdotally from a lot of local businesses that when you immerse yourself in that fandom, that people come," said Makenzie Wolters, communications director with Visit KC.

Roan's Missouri roots

Roan was born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz in Willard, Missouri, and skyrocketed to fame in 2024 following the success of her debut album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess." The name Chappell Roan is a reference to her grandfather, whose last name is Chappell, and his favorite song, "The Strawberry Roan" by Curley Fletcher.

Roan's meteoric rise — which stood out even in a big year for pop artists — earned her the "Best New Artist" award at the 2025 Grammys. She's known for her songs "Pink Pony Club," "Femininomenon," "Good Luck Babe!" and "HOT TO GO!" Her sound is infectious and high-energy, and her aesthetic is heavily inspired by drag performers.

Roan's first exposure to drag was at Hamburger Mary's in Kansas City, she told the Kansas City Star last year . Local drag performers open each of Roan's shows. Her 2024 show at the Midland Theatre included the artists Ultraviolet , Karmella Uchawi and Minti Varieties .

Kansas City artists also recently painted a Chappell Roan-themed mural just outside Hamburger Mary's in Midtown.

The Missouri native plans to donate one dollar of every ticket sale to organizations dedicated to supporting and providing resources for trans youth in each city.

Kansas City fans can keep on dancing

Roan's official fan page put out an "official KC guide" last week and shouted out multiple LGBTQ+ owned businesses and drag bars, including Hamburger Mary's. The bar will host its regular drag brunch Sunday, October 5.

Her fan page is also hosting an official pre-party Thursday at Switchback on Incline in the West Bottoms. Tickets start at $25 .

Other local bars are offering themed events. Missie B's is dropping its cover charge for people wearing pink and hosting "Pink Pony Parties" Friday and Saturday nights. And at Q Kansas City in Westport, a full weekend of activities is slated for fans.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 / KCUR 89.3 Dalton Homolka, a volunteer painter, works on hair details on the mural of Chappell Roan on the north side of Valentine Apartments on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

"Chappell Roan created a cultural moment that's bigger than just her concerts," said Lance Pierce, who owns Q Kansas City. "It's about joy, self expression and community, and we're so thrilled to be a place where fans can come together to celebrate, connect and keep the party going."

Q Kansas City will host a pre-party on Thursday with Chappell Roan sing-alongs. An after-party on Friday will feature drag tributes to the artist every 30 minutes and a midnight sing along, as well as a costume contest. Saturday turns the bar into a "Pink Pony Rodeo" emceed by Q, a drag queen featured on Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Pierce said the events also serve as a way to show off Kansas City's LGBTQ+ community.

"Kansas City is kind of an underrated town, and I think people kind of assume it's a flyover state," he said. "But I mean, Chappell Roan is a great example — amazingly talented queer people come out of Missouri."

Pink drinks and Chappell empanadas

/ Café Corazón / Café Corazón The "Midwest Princess" latte at Café Corazón features raspberry, hibiscus and Lechera, a sweetened condensed milk popular in many Latin countries.

Coffee shops and cafes are also leaning into the celebration with special menus. Pink, obviously, is the color of choice.

Café Corazón's three locations will offer two special drinks: a "Pink Pony Lemonade," with jicama, strawberry and pink glitter, and a "Midwest Princess" latte, a layered drink with raspberry, hibiscus and Lechera, a sweetened condensed milk popular in many Latin countries.

"We wanted to still keep our brand, have that Latin twist on it, but also put in Chappell Roan's brand and the vibes and the colors that she uses," said Dulcinea Herrera, CEO of Café Corazón.

The shop will also rename its apple empanada after Roan for the weekend.

Anchor Island Coffee is "joining in on the joy," too, according to co-owner Armando Vasquez.

The shop will serve five pink beverages themed after Roan. His favorites are the "Femininomenon," a pomegranate horchata with pomegranate cold foam, and the "Naked in Manhattan," a mocha also flavored with pomegranate.

A variety of other businesses, including Cafe Cà Phê and Black Atlas Tattoo will also run themed specials.

What to know about the show

Ragan Henderson / BIZ 3 / BIZ 3 Chappell Roan's four sold-out shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens kicked off the United States dates of Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour.

Roan will play Friday and Saturday at Museum and Memorial Park. The shows are sold out, but resale tickets are available online starting at around $150. The indie pop band Japanese Breakfast will open the Friday night show, and rapper Baby Tate will open on Saturday.

There are no official parking arrangements, according to the event webpage, so concertgoers will have to plan ahead.

The site notes there are "nearly 40,000 parking spaces in and around downtown which is a short walk to the venue or the KC Streetcar line." The KC Streetcar will run an additional car all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

People arriving by the KC Streetcar at the Union Station stop can access the venue via Kessler Road, to the north. A rideshare pick-up and drop-off point will be set at Grand Boulevard, between East 27th and Main streets, according to Roan's website. That's also where to find an accessible services hub .

The concert event website has a full list of items allowed into the concert and a map of the concert venue.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial plans to be open during the two-day event, and will offer a $10 all-access ticket special.

The museum's normal hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but there will be no on-site parking. Golf cart shuttles will run throughout the day for visitors who need assistance, available at the corner of Kessler and Pershing roads.

