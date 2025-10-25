Upgrades to U.S. 54 in Camdenton set to get underway

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that an upgrade project to U.S. 54 in Camdenton that will begin on Nov. 3 from the Missouri 5 interchange to Bumper Hill Road.

The plan is to expand the current three-lane highway to five lanes. There will be two lanes of travel in each direction with a shared center turn lane. Included in the project are drainage improvements, new curbs and entrance approaches, according to a news release from MoDOT.

The project will have several construction phases over the next two years. Completion of the project is expected in late 2027, according to the news release.

During the first phase of work, one lane will be maintained in each direction. According to the news release, this is expected to continue through spring 2026.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a nearly $6.9 million contract to Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, to upgrade U.S. 54 in Camdenton.

All work is weather-permitting and subject to change.