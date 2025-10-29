New general counsel position meant to help CPS navigate legal issues

Columbia Public Schools has hired its first general counsel. Susan Goldammer starts the new position Monday, according to a district news release.

Goldammer is an attorney and chief of law and policy for the Missouri School Boards’ Association, where she has worked for 20 years, according to the release.

The position was created by approval of the Columbia School Board in July. Duties include providing internal legal support and expertise, as well as improving the district’s ability to navigate complex legal matters around governance, compliance, policy development and other areas.

The Columbia district is the fourth largest district in Missouri, according to its website. “Establishing this position reflects the district’s continued growth and the increasing need for comprehensive legal support,” the release said.

The district has not had a general counsel before, spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. “We will still have outside counsel as well as in-house general counsel, but some of the workload currently placed on outside counsel will shift to our employee,” she said.

Goldammer is a member of Missouri Attorneys for Public Schools and the Council of School Attorneys.

She has advised school districts on legal matters in areas such as labor and employment, administrative and constitutional law. In addition, Goldammer has written and reviewed legislation and district policy, trained board members and administrators on legal responsibilities and helped school boards understand and implement new laws, according to the release.