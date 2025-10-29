© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Trial scheduled for lawsuit against $51 million funding allocation to private school vouchers

KBIA | By Sruthi Ramesh, KOMU 8
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:42 AM CDT
The Cole County Courthouse in Jefferson City
Annelise Hanshaw
/
Missouri Independent
The two-day bench trial discussing the allocation of $51 million of state budget is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Cole County, according to online court records.

A trial has been scheduled for the Missouri National Education Association's case against the state for the allocation of $51 million to support Missouri's private school voucher program.

The two-day bench trial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Cole County, according to online court records.

Members of the Missouri NEA filed the lawsuit in July after the General Assembly allocated $51 million of the state budget toward the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program fund.

Before the budget allocation, the program was funded by voluntary donations from Missouri taxpayers in exchange for tax credits.

In August, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Brian Stumpe rejected the Missouri NEA's request for a temporary restraining order to stop funding the private school voucher program with the state budget.

In that same ruling, Stumpe also denied outgoing Attorney General Andrew Bailey's motion to dismiss the lawsuit altogether.

