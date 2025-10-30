Missouri Head Start programs may close their doors if federal government shutdown grinds on

Head Start programs in Missouri are bracing for possible closures and furloughs as the federal government shutdown carries on without an end in sight.

The National Head Start Association released data on Oct. 22 that shows that 3,702 children and 1,311 staff members in Missouri could be impacted if centers close down operations. In Illinois, 335 students and 104 staff could be affected.

Nearly 65,000 children could lose access to the program across the U.S.

"For thousands of families, Head Start is not optional — it is essential." said Yasmina Vinci, executive director of the National Head Start Association, in a statement. "With each passing day of the shutdown, families are pushed closer to crisis."

The shutdown has led to mass furloughs at various agencies, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Head Start. That has left local and state nonprofits in limbo.

Youth in Need operates multiple Head Start programs in St. Louis, St. Charles and St. Charles County. The nonprofit's programs currently have 1,186 students enrolled and about 300 staffers.

President and CEO Pat Holterman-Hommes said her organization will keep its doors open through November but may have to close down some operations in December if federal funds are not released.

"These children are very attached to their teachers and vice versa, and providing this safe environment for them, two meals and two snacks every day, is a great help to those children and to their families, enabling their families to work," Holterman-Hommes said. "If we close our doors, we're putting all of those children and all of their families into a crisis."

Youth in Need was in the process of finalizing its five-year grant application when the federal employee they were working with was furloughed earlier this month. Hotlerman-Hommes said her team hasn't heard back since.

They are spending down 25% of their reserve funds to keep doors open for another month, it's unclear whether that's sustainable.

"You don't want to cut off services to families and furlough staff in December, right before the holidays, but we're really stuck between a rock and a hard spot and trying to figure this out," Holterman-Hommes said.

She said she is hopeful the government will reopen and reimburse the organization for November, but it's unclear when that might happen.

Michael McMillan, president and CEO of Urban League-St. Louis, which operates and supports 11 Head Start locations, said he hasn't seen an impact from the shutdown yet. He said the organization is prepared to dip into reserve funds if necessary to keep its doors open.

"We have enough funds to float the program and no one is missing a paycheck," McMillan said.

According to the Missouri Head Start Association, 25 organizations across the state operate Head Start programs. Missouri received over $200 million in Head Start funds in fiscal 2024.

In addition to the uncertainty around those programs, hundreds of thousands of low-income Missourians are bracing for more financial stress after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would pause the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program starting Nov. 1.

Holterman-Hommes said that 75% of the families her organization serves receive SNAP benefits.

McMillan said the Urban League is readying itself for a mass influx of needs on Monday at its food pantries.

However, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Wednesday that Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children benefits will be available for families into November.

St. Louis Public Radio has created a resource guide for St. Louis-area residents looking for alternatives to SNAP.

