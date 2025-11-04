Tuesday is election day in four mid-Missouri counties

There are four mid-Missouri counties with specials elections on Tuesday.

Boone County

Voters in Boone County can vote on Hallsville School District Bond and if Hallsville goes to a 4-day school week. The Hallsville School District bond is to re-approve a $6.5 million bond issue that voters passed in April.

Cole County

A lodging tax extension for hotels, motels, Airbnb, HomeAway and others will be on the Nov. 4 ballot in Jefferson City. The ballot will ask Jefferson City residents if they would like to extend the current tax of 7% per occupied room per night to 2060.

Morgan County

Voters in Morgan County will decide whether to approve increases in the operating tax levies for the Morgan County R-1 School District and State Fair Community College.

Howard County

Fayette voters will decide whether the city of Fayette can appoint a chief of police. The city marshal currently leads law enforcement in the city. If voters approve the ballot measure, the chief of police would perform all the duties of the current city marshal.