Local businesses offering food to support SNAP beneficiaries

Local businesses are offering support and assistance while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits are not funded.

SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families and individuals. The program is paused because of the federal government shutdown.

Here are several businesses with locations in Columbia and across mid-Missouri that are taking action to help people with shuttered SNAP benefits:

Subway

Subway locations in Columbia are offering a free kids meal until SNAP benefits are restored. The meal includes a mini sub sandwich with turkey or ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. It also has one baked cookie and a bottle of milk, juice or water.

The free meal is offered to all children, including teenagers, who order a meal with their parents.

“If a kid comes in and says they’re hungry and want a sandwich, we will give them a meal,” said Jeff Offutt, owner and operator of Subway stores.

Offutt owns 34 stores around mid-Missouri, all of which are participating.

“I would encourage all other restaurateurs, grocery stores or whatever else to step up and give back to the communities that we serve in a similar way,” he said.

Columbia Farmers Market

The Columbia Farmers Market matches up to $60 worth of healthy food from the market for people who receive SNAPbenefits.

The offer is available to families with children 18 and younger that receive benefits for SNAP and its Women, Infants and Children program, people with disabilities who receive SNAP benefits and seniors 60 and over who receive SNAP benefits. Only Boone County residents are eligible.

Starting Saturday, the farmers market is allowing a $35 cash or credit card match in lieu of its SNAP/EBT match to current 2025 Access to Healthy Food, or AHF, enrollees.

To receive your cash or credit match:

1. Bring your AHF and EBT card to the Oasis booth.

2. Oasis staff will run a balance inquiry on your EBT card.

3. Enrollees with funds on their EBT cards will use remaining funds to receive their matching AHF and Double Up Food Bucks tokens.

4. Enrollees without funds on their EBT cards may purchase $5 cash value tokens with a cash or credit card payment and receive up to $35 in matching AHF tokens.

These tokens do not expire, and Double Up Food Bucks tokens are good through 2028.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee will provide free meals this week from 4 to 7 p.m. until Friday at all of its store locations. These free meals are for children 12 and younger and cost $3 for everyone else.

The store has released the menu for the meals provided for each day:

Wednesday: Chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes.

Thursday: Chili and a cinnamon roll.

Friday: Sesame or orange chicken rice bowl.

Schnucks

Schnucks is hosting a food drive at all of its 113 locations to relieve the demand of nonperishable foods that local food banks have received. Customers can donate food items into donation bins located at each store. This food drive will last until Nov. 11.

Schnucks released a list recommended nonperishable foods that customers can donate: light tuna or salmon (canned or packaged); canned chicken or meat; soup, chili or stews with meat and beans; canned fruit; diced tomatoes and tomato paste; canned spaghetti sauces; canned beans; instant brown rice; whole wheat pasta; boxed meal kits; canned vegetables; dried spices like chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano and basil.

Clovers Natural Market

Clovers Natural Market is offering free produce from its discount shelf and one free “grab ‘n go” meal per day.

“We’re committed to doing our part to make sure no Columbian goes hungry this November,” according to the store’s Instagram post.

The deal is available at both stores at 2012 E. Broadway and 2100 Chapel Plaza Court, and runs until SNAP benefits are reinstated or until Nov. 30.

If you know of any food drives or businesses offering assistance, please email information about them to news@columbiamissourian.com.