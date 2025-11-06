City of Columbia asks for community feedback on city services

The city of Columbia has mailed a community survey to a random sample of households in the community to ask for feedback on a wide range of city services and issues, according to a news release from the city.

The surveys include postage-paid return envelopes, and individual responses will remain confidential. The return address on the envelope will be for ETC Institute, the consultant that has conducted Columbia's community surveys since 2003.

Community members may also see the survey advertised online.

The survey will ensure that the city's priorities are in step with the needs of Columbia residents, according to the release.

"This feedback is invaluable. It directly informs how the city sets priorities and ensures our resources are focused on the issues that matter most to residents," City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said in the release. "Taking a few minutes to complete the survey helps us build a more responsive and representative Columbia for everyone."

The release said ETC Institute's team of researchers will provide the city with comparative data from other local governments across the country, as well as the feedback provided by residents.

ETC Institute will share the results with the City Council in a future public work session, according to the release.