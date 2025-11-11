© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Customers flying into Columbia airport experience delays, cancellations

KBIA | By Kalli Fowler, Columbia Missourian
Published November 11, 2025 at 7:43 AM CST
The inside of the Columbia Regional Airport. Passengers walk through the main lobby.
Nathan Lee
/
KBIA
The entryway of Columbia Regional Airport, which has been experiencing cancellations and delays this week.

The Columbia Regional Airport experienced delays and cancellations Monday and over the weekend in response to the Federal Aviation Administration’s order for flight cuts.

The cancellations and delays come as a result of the FAA’s decision aimed to address airport safety concerns amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. The air travel cuts have hit some of the country’s busiest airports.

An American Airlines flight arriving to Columbia on Monday from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was canceled. A United Airlines flight from Chicago O’Hare International Airport was delayed for more than five hours.

Between Sunday to Monday, two flights have been canceled and nearly all flights from Chicago O’Hare International Airport have been delayed.

O’Hare had 16% of its flights canceled and 53% of its flights delayed on Sunday.

Tom Cibulskis tried to fly home to Chicago from Columbia on Sunday but said his flight was unexpectedly canceled.

“I lost two days of wages, plus the hotel (costs),” Cibulskis said about the outcome of his canceled flight. “I was here just visiting my daughter.”

A group of people flying home from Chicago lost their bags during an airline switch due to canceled flights.

“It started with three or four separate reasons why it was delayed and then it was just canceled,” Diane Kidwell said about her flight from Chicago to Columbia. She said her rescheduled flight proceeded to get delayed as well.

Michael Parks, Columbia airport manager, said he is in conversations with both American Airlines and United Airlines about the event of any impact to flights.
